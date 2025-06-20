Jeon Somi to release new digital single 'Extra' on July 7
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:23
Singer Jeon Somi will release a new digital single, “Extra,” on July 7, her agency The Black Label said Friday.
It is the solo artist’s first music in almost a year since releasing the single “Ice Cream” in August of last year.
The Black Label released teaser images for “Extra” on social media the same day. The images show Jeon with a bob and in a sleek, minimalistic black dress.
The imagery contrasts from her usual energetic and cheerful style of music, like “Fast Forward” (2023).
“After winning hearts last year with her refreshing music and performances, earning the title of 'Summer Queen,' Jeon is poised to take over the season once again,” The Black Label said in its press release.
Jeon debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I in 2016 before launching her solo artist career in 2019 with the single “Birthday.”
The singer is set to meet with fans at her “Chaos” meetup events in Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka, starting with the Korean capital on July 19.
