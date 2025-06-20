 Suga becomes final BTS member to end military service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Suga becomes final BTS member to end military service

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:44 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:48
BTS member Suga attends a media conference on May 21, 2021. [JOONGANG ILBO]

BTS member Suga attends a media conference on May 21, 2021. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Suga, the final member of BTS still serving in Korea’s military, quietly wrapped up his mandatory duties on Wednesday, clearing the last official hurdle before the K-pop boy band's highly anticipated return. 
 
The rapper concluded his service as a social service agent on Wednesday, though his formal discharge date falls on Saturday. Big Hit Music confirmed that Suga used his remaining leave, effectively ending his service ahead of schedule. The agency said there are no plans for a public event to mark his release.
 

Related Article

 
Suga's return to civilian life marks the end to BTS's two-year hiatus. Bandmates RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook finished their duties last week, while Jin and J-Hope completed theirs last year.
 
The members had briefly reunited at J-Hope's concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13 — which also marked BTS's 12th anniversary since debut.
 
BigHit Music has not announced an official date for when the band members will resume their activities as a full unit. A HYBE official said BTS will make a full comeback in March next year, according to a Korea Herald report.
 
A fan of BTS poses with a group photo of the band during the annual 2025 BTS Festa celebrating the BTS' debut anniversary in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13. [AP/YONHAP]

A fan of BTS poses with a group photo of the band during the annual 2025 BTS Festa celebrating the BTS' debut anniversary in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13. [AP/YONHAP]


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags bts hybe bighit music army

More in K-pop

G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam

Suga becomes final BTS member to end military service

Jeon Somi to release new digital single 'Extra' on July 7

Wither K-pop? No way, says Spotify. We're just getting started.

New Katseye music video to feature twists, gowns and Jessica Alba

Related Stories

'We support BTS, not HYBE': ARMY denounces BigHit Music in newspapers across Korea

'We Are Back': HYBE marks BTS return with decorations at headquarters

BTS pop-up store to open in Seoul's Seongsu-dong area

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY

Army antics: What did the BTS members get up to during military service?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)