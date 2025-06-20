Suga becomes final BTS member to end military service
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:44 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:48
Suga, the final member of BTS still serving in Korea’s military, quietly wrapped up his mandatory duties on Wednesday, clearing the last official hurdle before the K-pop boy band's highly anticipated return.
The rapper concluded his service as a social service agent on Wednesday, though his formal discharge date falls on Saturday. Big Hit Music confirmed that Suga used his remaining leave, effectively ending his service ahead of schedule. The agency said there are no plans for a public event to mark his release.
Suga's return to civilian life marks the end to BTS's two-year hiatus. Bandmates RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook finished their duties last week, while Jin and J-Hope completed theirs last year.
The members had briefly reunited at J-Hope's concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13 — which also marked BTS's 12th anniversary since debut.
BigHit Music has not announced an official date for when the band members will resume their activities as a full unit. A HYBE official said BTS will make a full comeback in March next year, according to a Korea Herald report.
