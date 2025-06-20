 Vivid announces lead track 'La La Love Me' for upcoming album
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Vivid announces lead track 'La La Love Me' for upcoming album

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 14:40
Girl group Viviz [NEWS1]

Girl group Viviz [NEWS1]

 
The lead track for Viviz's upcoming album is titled "La La Love Me," agency Big Planet Made said Friday.


The girl group revealed the tracklist for its first full-length album "A Montage of ( )" the same day. There will be nine songs on the album, including "Hands Off My Heart," "Citrus" and "Toxic" as well as three solo tracks — a first for the trio.
 

Related Article

 
Each solo hints at the members’ unique identities. SinB’s “Hipnotic” promises to live up to its name, while Umji took the pen herself for “Love Language,” writing the lyrics — mostly in English — as she continues to build her songwriting chops. Meanwhile, Eunha makes her songwriting and composing debut with “Milky Way,” described by the label as a milestone moment for the artist.
 
Even before the official reveal, fans got a taste of the lineup via an ARS voicemail promo, where the members teased the songs in their own voices.
 
The tracklist poster for girl group Viviz's “A Montage of ( )” [BIG PLANET MADE]

The tracklist poster for girl group Viviz's “A Montage of ( )” [BIG PLANET MADE]

 
True to its title, “A Montage of ( )” pulls together the many sonic threads Viviz has woven since its debut and offers space for something new. The album drops July 8 at 6 p.m. on all major platforms.
 
Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new tracks live. The group’s second world tour, “New Legacy,” kicks off with two Seoul concerts at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul on July 5 and 6 — where the album will make its stage debut.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Viviz album release

More in K-pop

Vivid announces lead track 'La La Love Me' for upcoming album

G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam

Suga becomes final BTS member to end military service

Jeon Somi to release new digital single 'Extra' on July 7

Wither K-pop? No way, says Spotify. We're just getting started.

Related Stories

[New Release] Edie Brickell and New Bohemians

Dancing through dilemmas

Singer Chungha, boy band Super Junior delay album releases due to Covid

[New Release] Foo Fighters

Exo's Chen to release third mini album 'Last Scene' today
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)