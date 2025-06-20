Vivid announces lead track 'La La Love Me' for upcoming album
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 14:40
- LIM JEONG-WON
The lead track for Viviz's upcoming album is titled "La La Love Me," agency Big Planet Made said Friday.
The girl group revealed the tracklist for its first full-length album "A Montage of ( )" the same day. There will be nine songs on the album, including "Hands Off My Heart," "Citrus" and "Toxic" as well as three solo tracks — a first for the trio.
Each solo hints at the members’ unique identities. SinB’s “Hipnotic” promises to live up to its name, while Umji took the pen herself for “Love Language,” writing the lyrics — mostly in English — as she continues to build her songwriting chops. Meanwhile, Eunha makes her songwriting and composing debut with “Milky Way,” described by the label as a milestone moment for the artist.
Even before the official reveal, fans got a taste of the lineup via an ARS voicemail promo, where the members teased the songs in their own voices.
True to its title, “A Montage of ( )” pulls together the many sonic threads Viviz has woven since its debut and offers space for something new. The album drops July 8 at 6 p.m. on all major platforms.
Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new tracks live. The group’s second world tour, “New Legacy,” kicks off with two Seoul concerts at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul on July 5 and 6 — where the album will make its stage debut.
