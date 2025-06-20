K뮤지컬의 30년 토니상 도전… ‘어쩌면 해피엔딩’은 무엇이 달랐나
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:45
Korea's been trying to win Tonys for decades. 'Maybe Happy Ending' did one thing differently.
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
The path from central Seoul’s theater district, Daehak-ro, to Broadway has long felt out of reach for Korean musicals — virtually unthinkable. But “Maybe Happy Ending” defied the odds on Monday, winning six Tony Awards and offering a glimpse of what’s possible.
defy the odds: (성공 가능성이 낮은 상황에서) 역경을 딛고 해내다
offer a glimpse of: ~의 가능성을 보여주다
서울의 공연 예술 중심지 대학로에서 브로드웨이까지 가는 길은 한국 뮤지컬엔 오랫동안 먼 일, 그야말로 불가능한 일처럼 여겨졌다. 하지만 ‘어쩌면 해피엔딩’은 6월 9일 토니상을 6개나 거머쥐며 이 불가능성을 뚫고, 한국 뮤지컬이 어디까지 갈 수 있는지 가능성을 보여주었다.
That success didn't come overnight. “Maybe Happy Ending” started as a workshop in 2015. Its final Korean performances, before it took off for the billboards of Broadway, took place in a small venue in Daehak-ro. And for decades before that, a steady wave of Korean musicals has been making steady inroads overseas, diligently paving the way for an eventual breakout success.
take off for: ~로 향해 날아오르다, 진출하다
make steady inroads: 꾸준히 진출하다
pave the way for: ~을/를 위한 길을 닦다
이러한 성공은 하루아침에 이뤄진 것이 아니다. ‘어쩌면 해피엔딩’은 2015년 워크숍 형태로 출발했다. 브로드웨이 진출 전 마지막 한국 공연은 대학로의 작은 공연장에서 열렸다. 그리고 그 이전 수십 년 동안, 많은 한국 뮤지컬이 해외에 꾸준히 진출하며 언젠가 터질 큰 성공을 위한 길을 닦아왔다.
“This project represents, arguably, one of the biggest outputs to come out of a long line of musicals that have gone through that scene,” said musical critic Lee Su-jin. The nearly 30-year trajectory is filled with small wins and failures that go less noticed but are still essential parts of the framework supporting Korea's cultural soft power. “Maybe Happy Ending” followed in the footsteps of the many giants that came before it — but also broke the mold in one important way.
output: 결과물
follow in the footsteps of: ~의 길을 따르다
break the mold: 틀을 깨다, 새로운 길을 열다
이수진 뮤지컬 평론가는 “이번 작품은 대학로를 거쳐 간 수많은 뮤지컬 중 가장 큰 결실 중 하나라 할 수 있다”고 말했다. 거의 30년에 걸친 여정은 크고 작은 성공과 실패로 채워졌고, 그 모두가 한국 문화의 소프트 파워를 받쳐주는 틀의 일부였다. ‘어쩌면 해피엔딩’의 경우 전작의 길을 따르기도 했지만, 동시에 한 가지 중요한 방식에서 기존의 틀을 깼다.
Overseas K-musicals begin with history
역사 K뮤지컬로 해외 진출 시도
The first homegrown musical to make a meaningful mark abroad was “The Last Empress” in 1997, staged as a limited run at New York City’s Lincoln Center. “I knew Korea was late in the race to make musicals. I did believe, though, that if we could put something out into the world that was uniquely ours, it might work,” artistic director Yoon Ho-jin told reporters in February, when the musical opened for its 21st run in Seoul.
homegrown: 국산의, 자생의
make a meaningful mark: 의미 있는 흔적을 남기다
uniquely ours: 우리만의, 고유한
한국에서 제작된 뮤지컬 중 처음으로 해외에서 의미 있는 성과를 거둔 작품은 1997년 뉴욕 링컨센터에서 단기 공연된 ‘명성황후’이다. 연출가 윤호진은 “한국이 뮤지컬 시장에 뛰어든 시점이 늦은 것은 사실이지만, 우리만의 고유한 작품을 세상에 내놓는다면 통할 수 있다고 믿었다”고 21번째 서울 공연 개막 당시 말했다.
The same month, the show became the first homegrown musical to draw over 2 million viewers. “Last Empress,” titled “Empress Myeongseong” in Korean, is about the namesake queen (1851-1895), her marriage to Emperor Gojong (1852-1919), leadership in diplomacy and eventual assassination by Japan, which viewed her as an obstacle to expansion.
draw over ~ viewers: ~명의 관객을 동원하다
namesake: 이름이 같은, 이름의 주인공
obstacle to expansion: 팽창의 장애물
같은 달, 이 작품은 한국 뮤지컬 중 처음으로 누적 관객 200만명을 돌파했다. 이 뮤지컬은 명성황후 (1851-1895)의 삶을 다룬다. 그와 고종(1852~1919)의 결혼, 외교에서의 주도적인 역할, 그리고 결국 일본의 확장 정책에 걸림돌로 여겨져 암살된 이야기를 다룬다.
“Hero,” an agitprop, patriotic drama that depicts independence activist Ahn Jung-geun's feats, was the second Korean new musical to be recognized abroad. It also played a limited run at the Lincoln Center.
agitprop: 선동적인
feat: 위업, 공적
해외에서 인정받은 두 번째 창작 뮤지컬은 독립운동가 안중근의 업적을 그린 선동적인 애국극, ‘영웅’이었다. 이 작품 역시 뉴욕 링컨센터에서 단기 공연을 올렸다.
The New York Times gave it a lukewarm review at the time, describing the show’s drama as “awfully Soviet for a South Korean production” and that “The songs, with their swelling choruses and throbbing emotions, sound like Asian pop with hints of Andrew Lloyd Webber and American Top 40.”
lukewarm: 미지근한, 열의 없는
swelling chorus: 점점 고조되는 합창
throbbing emotion: 벅찬 감정
당시 뉴욕타임스는 ‘영웅’에 그저 그런 평가를 내렸다. 극의 서사가 “한국 제작 작품 치고 지나치게 소련의 느낌”이고, 음악은 “고조되는 합창과 벅찬 감정이 꽉 찬 곡들은 아시아의 가요에 앤드류 로이드 웨버나 미국 팝 히트곡 스타일을 약간 첨가한 것 같다”고 묘사했다.
