Late registration, but coming nonetheless: Ye to return to Korea in July

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:41
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, leaves federal court during the trial of Sean ″Diddy″ Combs in New York, June 13. [AP/YONHAP]

Rapper Ye is scheduled to return to Korea in July, after his May concert was canceled.
 
Media brand Channel Candy said Friday the concert will take place at Incheon Munhak Stadium on July 26.
 

“Thank you for the wait,” said Channel Candy on its Instagram channel. “We will repay you with a memorable moment. The schedule for the ticketing will be announced shortly.”
 
The announcement comes about a month after the rapper’s concert scheduled for May 31 was canceled by its then-sponsor, Coupang Play.
 
However, Channel Candy, who was responsible for the organization of the event back in June, said that the decision by Coupang Play was “one-sided” and that it knew of the decision to refund the tickets through media reports.
 
The decision by Coupang Play was made after the 47-year-old rapper and record producer, formerly known as Kanye West, released a pro-Hitler single called “Heil Hitler” on May 8, the same day World War II officially ended in 1945.
 
The single, which has been taken down from major streaming platforms, included antisemitic lyrics and samples of a speech by Adolf Hitler in 1935.
 
Ye last performed in Korea with the “Vultures Listening Experience” concert last August, marking his first Korean concert in 14 years.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
