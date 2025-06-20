Korea, U.S. and Japan carry out first trilateral air drill since President Lee took office

Campbell warns substantial USFK troop adjustment will be 'misinterpreted' as reduced U.S. commitment

South Korea alarmed by Iranian penetration of Israel's missile shield

Pentagon asks Korea, other Asian allies to pony up 5% of GDP on defense

Pentagon chief to visit Singapore this week for annual defense talks

Pentagon says no confirmed travel plans after reports of Hegseth considering Korea visit

'Disrupter' Hegseth's unsettled Pentagon starts turning against him

Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE

U.S. defense secretary had an unsecured internet line in his office for Signal, AP sources say