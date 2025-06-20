Korea evacuates 34 from Iran, 25 from Israel as conflict continues
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:14
- LIM JEONG-WON
Four more Korean nationals have safely crossed into Turkmenistan from northern Iran on Thursday via government-arranged land transport, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.
This follows earlier evacuations during which 18 Korean residents and two Iranian family members crossed the border on Wednesday, and 10 more people — including Korean nationals and their families — on Thursday.
In total, 34 individuals have now entered Turkmenistan with government support.
Separately, 25 Korean nationals and one Israeli family member also evacuated from Israel to Jordan via land route on Thursday with government support.
The Foreign Ministry said it continues to provide consular assistance, including support with immigration procedures, temporary lodging and return flight arrangements to ensure the safe evacuation of Korean citizens abroad.
