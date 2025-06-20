 Korea returns dog tag of Turkish soldier who died during Korean War
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea returns dog tag of Turkish soldier who died during Korean War

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 11:47
Lee Keun-won, second from right, director of the Defense Ministry's Agency for KIA (Killed in Action) Recovery and Identification, and Korean and Turkish military officials present a plaque of appreciation to a niece of fallen Turkish soldier Mehmet Caglar, in this photo provided by Lee's office on June 20. [YONHAP]

Lee Keun-won, second from right, director of the Defense Ministry's Agency for KIA (Killed in Action) Recovery and Identification, and Korean and Turkish military officials present a plaque of appreciation to a niece of fallen Turkish soldier Mehmet Caglar, in this photo provided by Lee's office on June 20. [YONHAP]

 
Korea has returned the identification tag of a Turkish soldier who died 74 years ago while serving in the 1950-53 Korean War, to his bereaved family, the South's Defense Ministry said Friday.
 
The ministry's Agency for KIA (Killed in Action) Recovery and Identification recovered the dog tag of Army Private Mehmet Caglar during a war excavation project conducted in the border city of Pocheon in April.
 

Related Article

Caglar, assumed to have been killed during an operation near Pocheon in 1951, has been laid to rest in the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Korea in the southeastern city of Busan.
 
Korean and Turkish military officials presented a plaque of appreciation and the retrieved dog tag to a relative of Caglar during a ceremony held in the fallen soldier's hometown of Mersin on Thursday, according to the ministry.
 
The ministry also presented an "Ambassador for Peace" medal in recognition of the Turkish soldier's service in the three-year conflict.
 
"We will continue to strive to return the smallest yet precious possessions of the heroes who gave their lives for the Republic of Korea," Lee Keun-won, director of the ministry agency, said.
 
Turkey dispatched nearly 15,000 soldiers to South Korea during and after the Korean War and suffered casualties, including 741 killed in action and 163 missing, according to the U.N. Command.

Yonhap
tags Korean War turkey soldier

More in Diplomacy

Korea returns dog tag of Turkish soldier who died during Korean War

Korea evacuates 34 from Iran, 25 from Israel as conflict continues

Japan's prime minister invites Korea to 'join hands and take a new step' on 60th diplomatic anniversary

20 Korean nationals, family members evacuated from Iran as tensions with Israel intensify

President Lee Jae Myung returns from G7 summit in Canada without Trump meeting

Related Stories

Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

Veterans feel like heroes thanks to this photographer's project

Lawmaker calls for 2 North Korean soldiers not included in prisoner exchange to be brought to South

Ken Rhee reports hundreds of malicious comments on news articles

South Korean, Ukrainian top envoys discuss North's POWs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)