Flights delayed, ferries cancelled as monsoon rains hit Korea
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:41
As the nation is swept up in the monsoon, 81 flights have been delayed across Korea due to heavy rain as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Out of a total of 679 scheduled flights, 72 domestic and nine international flights experienced delays, according to transport authorities.
Maritime transportation was also affected. Of 99 passenger ferry routes nationwide, 42 were suspended due to downpours. Of the 149 vessels scheduled to operate, only 62 will run as planned.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)