 Flights delayed, ferries cancelled as monsoon rains hit Korea
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:41
With heavy rain forecast nationwide, officials at the Korea Water Resources Corporation’s Water Management Control Center in Daedeok District, Daejeon, monitor conditions on June 20. [NEWS1]

With heavy rain forecast nationwide, officials at the Korea Water Resources Corporation's Water Management Control Center in Daedeok District, Daejeon, monitor conditions on June 20. [NEWS1]

 
As the nation is swept up in the monsoon, 81 flights have been delayed across Korea due to heavy rain as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
 
Out of a total of 679 scheduled flights, 72 domestic and nine international flights experienced delays, according to transport authorities.
 
Maritime transportation was also affected. Of 99 passenger ferry routes nationwide, 42 were suspended due to downpours. Of the 149 vessels scheduled to operate, only 62 will run as planned.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
