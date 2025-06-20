Gyeonggi sees heavy rainfall as flooding poses danger to drivers, residents
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:28
Heavy rainfall that began on Thursday afternoon caused widespread flooding in Gyeonggi and Incheon, damaging homes, roads and vehicles, and leading to traffic disruptions and emergency rescues.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Gyeonggi provincial government issued heavy rain warnings for six cities and counties, including Gimpo and Goyang, and advisories for 15 others, such as Yeoncheon and Uijeongbu.
Rainfall intensified at midnight, with Gimpo recording 118.5 millimeters (4.7 inches), the highest in the province. Yangju saw peak rainfall of 60 millimeters per hour.
The downpour led to an array of damage. At 5:47 a.m., rescuers pulled a driver from a vehicle submerged in an underpass in Daehwa-dong in Ilsanseo District, Goyang. Just over 20 minutes later, floodwaters trapped vehicles on a road in Siksa-dong, Ilsandong District, in the city.
Operations on the U Line, a light metro line in Uijeongbu, were halted twice — at 4:20 a.m. and again at 7:30 a.m. — due to signal problems caused by the rain and fluctuations in temperature.
The suspension affected the morning commute for many passengers traveling between Hyoja and Balgok stations.
At around 10:11 a.m., a resident in Munwon-dong, Gwacheon, reported that a tree had fallen onto the roof of a single-family home.
By 8 a.m., the Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters had responded to one rescue, 24 road obstruction cases, 13 reports of flooded homes, 19 instances of fallen trees and four other rain-related incidents.
Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police received 135 reports, including 33 of road flooding, one traffic accident and over 100 others involving tree falls and malfunctioning traffic signals.
Meanwhile, the Gyeonggi Southern Fire and Disaster Headquarters and the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police tallied 46 and 51 rain-related cases, respectively.
The provincial government has activated the first stage of its emergency response plan to address the ongoing heavy rain.
In neighboring Incheon, rainfall also caused significant damage. Cumulative rainfall reached 139 millimeters in Geomgok-dong, Seo District.
Authorities received reports of flooded homes in Sungui-dong in Michuhol District, Ganseok-dong in Namdong District and Dangha-dong in Seo District.
Vehicles were temporarily restricted in two locations due to waterlogging: a low underpass in Jakjeon-dong, Gyeyang District, and a side road of the Incheon Airport Expressway in Seo District.
Residents in Unnam-dong and Unseo-dong in Jung District also reported flooded streets.
In total, Incheon recorded 40 rain-related reports by Friday morning. The city has issued the second stage of its emergency alert, with continued thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast through Saturday.
