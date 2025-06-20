Torrential rains hit Seoul area Friday morning as flooding, traffic concerns grow
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 13:26
Torrential rains began sweeping through the Seoul metropolitan area Friday morning, leading to flash flood warnings and expectations of a treacherous evening commute.
Rainfall in the Seoul metropolitan area reached between 10 and 20 millimeters (0.39 and 0.79 inches) per hour as of 10 a.m. Friday, while most other parts of the country were seeing about 5 millimeters per hour, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
A heavy rain warning was issued for northern Gyeonggi and Incheon, where precipitation was most intense. In Geumgok-dong, Seo District, Incheon, a brief downpour dumped 62.5 millimeters in one hour, with total accumulation reaching 144 millimeters. A heavy rain advisory was also issued for Seoul.
Rainfall is expected to intensify later in the day as cold air from the north collides with hot and humid air from the south, strengthening the stationary front, or monsoon front, over the peninsula.
In the Seoul metropolitan area, heavy showers of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are forecast from Friday afternoon through the evening. With peak rainfall likely to coincide with rush hour, traffic congestion and flooding are major concerns. The KMA warned that rainfall exceeding 50 millimeters per hour could flood roads and disrupt vehicle movement.
The rain band is expected to stretch horizontally while remaining narrow in the north-south direction, resulting in significant differences in precipitation by region. Some areas could see extreme rainfall in a short period of time.
Strong winds are also forecast to hit western parts of the country, including western Seoul and Gyeonggi, prompting the possible issuance of wind advisories later in the day.
“The strong southwesterly winds are bringing in large amounts of moisture, which could lead to torrential rains accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusts,” the KMA said. “Avoid low-lying areas such as riverbanks and underpasses, which may flood quickly. Residents in flood-prone areas should exercise extreme caution.”
