K-Arts students to study and earn credits in Jeju through 'Learncation' program
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 11:25
Students of Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) will be able to study and earn credits while enjoying vacation trips on Jeju Island.
K-Arts said Friday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jeju National University and Jeju’s provincial government on Thursday, which will allow its students to stay in Jeju and take lectures while engaging in cultural experiences on the island.
The initiative, dubbed the "Learncation" program, is an education model that aims to offer integrated learning experiences featuring Jeju’s nature, culture and digital infrastructure, according to K-Arts.
The students taking part in this program will also be able to earn course credits while taking lectures on Jeju.
K-Arts, in return, will host classical concerts, dance performances and traditional shows on Jeju to share its cultural assets with the island.
Through the MOU, the two universities will collaborate during an AI film festival slated to be organized by the Jeju government. At the event, the students of both universities will join hands to create video content using AI.
“The MOU is not just aimed at boosting the exchange of education programs and students but is a starting point where a wide range of cooperation begins,” said Kim Il-hwan, the president of Jeju National University.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
