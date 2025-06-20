 First birth of quintuplets in North Korea
First birth of quintuplets in North Korea

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 13:00
Nurses take care of three girls and two boys born to mother Pak Kyong-sim and her husband, Son Chung-hyo, at a maternity clinic in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 20. The quintuplets were discharged from the clinic the previous day, after they were born on Jan. 31. It was the country's first recorded quintuplet delivery, the report said. [YONHAP]
 
 
 
 
 

 

