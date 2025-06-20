North Korea, Russia hail 'invincible' alliance on anniversary of strategic partnership treaty
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 12:29
North Korea and Russia celebrated the first anniversary of their “comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty with a banquet on Thursday, hailing their “invincible" alliance. But experts say the reality is closer to a rogue partnership rooted in illegal arms deals.
The North’s Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang co-hosted the celebratory event, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday. Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a vice department director of the ruling Workers’ Party, was in attendance alongside senior officials, including party secretaries Jo Yong-won and Ri Hi-yong, and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam.
Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a speech that the treaty had elevated bilateral relations to an “invincible" alliance providing a legal framework for the two countries’ growing ties.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora responded that the current level of mutual understanding and trust between the two countries was unprecedented in recent decades, claiming that bilateral ties had surpassed even the camaraderie seen under Kim Jong-il, the father of the current North Korean leader.
Despite the official fanfare, observers argue the alliance is propped up by criminal activity, particularly North Korea’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine — an invasion deemed illegal by the United Nations and the international community.
All military cooperation with North Korea is banned under UN Security Council resolutions. This means any reciprocal support from Russia would also constitute a breach of international law.
According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), North Korea has dispatched approximately 14,000 troops to support Russia — 10,900 soldiers in late 2023 and around 3,000 more between January and March of this year. Kim and Putin recently agreed to send a third batch of about 6,000 troops, primarily combat engineers, bringing the total close to 20,000.
Notably, while Kim Jong-un initiated the first deployment, North Korea said the third batch was in response to a Russian proposal, suggesting Moscow’s increasing demand for North Korean military support.
This growing cooperation implies that Pyongyang may be demanding more substantial compensation. According to the first report released in May by the Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), formed by 11 countries including South Korea, the United States and Japan, Russia has transferred at least one Pantsir mobile air defense system to North Korea.
The transfer appears to be in return for Pyongyang’s shipment of over 9 million shells and rockets, completed vehicles, multiple rocket launchers, self-propelled guns and reloading vehicles — enough to equip three artillery brigades with more than 200 heavy artillery pieces.
Ukrainian military officials also said Russia agreed to help North Korea produce Shahed-type drones, indicating plans to build a drone factory inside the reclusive country. North Korea is, in effect, becoming a subcontractor for Russia’s arms production.
With peace talks stalled and global divisions deepening, the Pyongyang-Moscow alliance appears likely to continue, at least for now, as both countries seem to see ongoing benefits. However, experts warn the partnership lacks shared values or ideology, unlike the U.S.-Korea alliance, making it vulnerable to future shifts in geopolitical interests.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
