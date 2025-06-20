North's Foreign Ministry hails defense treaty with Russia as 'invincible alliance'

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has hailed the North's mutual defense treaty with Russia as an "invincible alliance," as Pyongyang and Moscow marked the first anniversary of their leaders' signing of the treaty, according to the North's state media Friday.Choe made the remarks at a reception in Pyongyang on Thursday. Among the attendees were the North's Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, key secretaries of the ruling party's Central Committee and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.In a speech at the reception, Choe hailed the treaty as having elevated the North Korea-Russia relationship to the level of a "most solid, invincible alliance," the KCNA said.The North's "stance to steadily promote the development of the North Korea-Russia relationship through close cooperation across various fields for the well-being for both peoples and a bright future remains unwavering," the KCNA quoted her as saying.In a separate speech, Matsegora emphasized that the strength of the bilateral relationship has been demonstrated and reinforced in the heat of the bloody war, where the sons of both countries achieved victory. He added that Russia would never forget the service of North Korean troops in the Kursk region."Russia and North Korea are the closest of countries," the ambassador said, expressing confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to advance solidly.On Thursday, Pyongyang and Moscow marked the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.The treaty led to North Korea deploying troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine in exchange for economic rewards and military technology, as well as a sharp increase in bilateral exchanges and cooperation across various other fields.Yonhap