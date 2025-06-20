Lee administration makes slew of vice minister-level appointments
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:48
President Lee Jae Myung appointed Kim Nam-jung, former head of the Ministry of Unification's unification policy office, as vice minister of unification on Friday, among a series of vice minister-level appointments.
Kang Yu-jung, presidential spokesperson, announced the appointments in a written briefing the same day.
Kang also said that Kim Min-jae, deputy minister of the interior and safety, was appointed vice minister of the interior and safety; Kang Hyoung-seok, director-general for agricultural innovation policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, was named vice minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs; and Kim Sung-bum, former deputy minister of marine policy at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, was appointed vice minister of oceans and fisheries.
Kim Gwang-yong, spokesperson of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, was appointed head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
“Vice Minister Kim Nam-jung is often referred to as the 'living history of the Unification Ministry' after having served the ministry for over 30 years,” said Kang. “He was once named the senior official most admired by ministry staff and is highly respected within the organization for his expertise spanning on-the-ground inter-Korean cooperation and high-level policy, including coordinating inter-Korean summits.”
“Vice Minister Kim Min-jae is a veteran policymaker who previously served as director of local administration policy, director-general for planning and coordination and most recently, deputy minister at the Interior Ministry,” Kang said. “With his extensive experience, he is expected to spearhead the Lee administration’s ‘Five Mega Regions and Three Specialized Zones’ initiative aimed at balanced national development and local autonomy, especially in response to regional population decline.”
Spokesperson Kang said Kang Hyoung-seok “brings deep field knowledge and expertise in agriculture, having held key positions such as director-general of rural policy and head of agricultural innovation. He is expected to drive the future of agriculture with smart farming data systems and expanded exports of K-food.”
Kim Sung-bum “is a seasoned maritime policy expert with experience across the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, including marine policy, port affairs and international maritime cooperation,” said Kang. “He served 11 years as chair of the supplementary fund at the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds, earning a strong reputation for international communication and cooperation.”
“He is known for his outstanding capabilities and interpersonal skills, and his experience as the ministry’s spokesperson has proven his ability to communicate effectively with the media,” Kang said of Kim Gwang-yong. “He is deemed a strong fit to lead national disaster and safety operations, ensuring the country is well-prepared for natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.”
“This round of appointments balances continuity and change, focusing on seasoned professionals to ensure each ministry delivers immediate results,” said Kang. “The Lee administration will continue to appoint competent civil servants to key positions to build public trust and demonstrate effective governance.”
