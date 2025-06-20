 Applicants told to set social media to public as U.S. embassy in Seoul resumes visa interviews
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Applicants told to set social media to public as U.S. embassy in Seoul resumes visa interviews

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:43
People line up outside the U.S. embassy in Jongno District, central Seoul, to apply for visas on May 28. [YONHAP]

People line up outside the U.S. embassy in Jongno District, central Seoul, to apply for visas on May 28. [YONHAP]

 
The U.S. embassy in Seoul will resume accepting interview appointments for student and exchange visitor visas after a suspension of nearly three weeks, but applicants must now set their social media profiles to public as part of a new screening process.
 
“The embassy will soon resume scheduling appointments for exchange visitor J visas, vocational training M visas and academic student and scholar F nonimmigrant visas,” the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said in a statement Friday. “Applicants should check the visa scheduling website for availability.”
 

Related Article

 
This announcement follows the U.S. State Department’s decision on Wednesday to resume issuing entry visas for international students and exchange visitors under the aforementioned categories.
 
Under the new guidelines, all J, M and F visa applicants will be subject to “comprehensive and rigorous screening, including online activity,” the embassy said.  
 
“Applicants will be instructed to set all social media profiles to public,” the embassy added.
 
Previously, the U.S. State Department warned that new student visa applicants who fail to grant access to their social media accounts may be denied a visa. U.S. consular officers have also been instructed to assess whether applicants exhibit hostile attitudes toward the American people, culture, government, institutions or founding ideals.
 
Available appointment slots for interviews in June were quickly filled within minutes of being released around 11 a.m. Friday, according to online communities of international students.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea U.S. visas students

More in Social Affairs

Protracted bus strike in Gwangju ends as labor, management reach wage, collective bargaining deal

Seoul Metro inundated with subway car temperature complaints, hindering emergency responses

Applicants told to set social media to public as U.S. embassy in Seoul resumes visa interviews

Father of woman murdered near Gangnam Station last year files mutilation complaint against killer

Man suspected of stabbing stalking victim in Daegu indicted for retaliatory murder

Related Stories

Int'l students face barriers in seeking employment in Korea

Korea, Canada further expand 2023 working holiday program

Korea University mass flunks medical students for nonattendance

China moves to deport North Korean workers as displeasure grows over Ukraine war involvement

Justice Ministry strengthens policy on forced deportations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)