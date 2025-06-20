Applicants told to set social media to public as U.S. embassy in Seoul resumes visa interviews
The U.S. embassy in Seoul will resume accepting interview appointments for student and exchange visitor visas after a suspension of nearly three weeks, but applicants must now set their social media profiles to public as part of a new screening process.
“The embassy will soon resume scheduling appointments for exchange visitor J visas, vocational training M visas and academic student and scholar F nonimmigrant visas,” the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said in a statement Friday. “Applicants should check the visa scheduling website for availability.”
This announcement follows the U.S. State Department’s decision on Wednesday to resume issuing entry visas for international students and exchange visitors under the aforementioned categories.
Under the new guidelines, all J, M and F visa applicants will be subject to “comprehensive and rigorous screening, including online activity,” the embassy said.
“Applicants will be instructed to set all social media profiles to public,” the embassy added.
Previously, the U.S. State Department warned that new student visa applicants who fail to grant access to their social media accounts may be denied a visa. U.S. consular officers have also been instructed to assess whether applicants exhibit hostile attitudes toward the American people, culture, government, institutions or founding ideals.
Available appointment slots for interviews in June were quickly filled within minutes of being released around 11 a.m. Friday, according to online communities of international students.
