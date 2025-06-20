 Father of woman murdered near Gangnam Station last year files mutilation complaint against killer
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 15:16
The father of a medical student who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her boyfriend in 2024 mimics the stab wounds inflicted on the victim in front of Seocho Police Precinct on June 20. [YONHAP]

The father of a woman who was brutally murdered near Gangnam Station last year has filed an additional criminal complaint against the perpetrator, demanding accountability for the alleged mutilation of the victim’s body.
 
The grieving father stood outside the Seocho Police Station on Friday, drawing lines on his face and neck with a black marker to mimic the 28 stab wounds that killed his daughter.
 

On the same day, he filed a criminal complaint against the 26-year-old suspect, surnamed Choi, who was the victim's ex-boyfriend. He accused Choi of destroying the corpse in addition to the already convicted murder.
 
“There must be strict punishment for the appalling mutilation committed after the murder,” the victim's father said during a press conference in front of the Seocho Police Station.
 
A medical student surnamed Choi, accused of murdering his girlfriend in May 2024, is escorted from the Seocho Police Precinct in southern Seoul to prosecutors on May 14, 2024. He allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend on the rooftop of a building near Gangnam Station a week prior. [NEWS1]

According to the victim’s family, Choi fatally stabbed his girlfriend on May 6 last year around 4:50 p.m. on the rooftop of a building near Gangnam Station. After stabbing her multiple times in the neck, targeting her carotid artery, he left, changed his shirt, then returned to continue attacking her face and neck. 
 
The victim was reportedly found with 28 stab wounds.
 
“This was not part of the killing,” the victim's father said. “Choi desecrated her body purely to vent his twisted emotions. The prosecution believed Choi's lies and didn’t even indict him for mutilation.”
 
The father re-enacted the wounds in front of reporters using a pen, struggling to speak as he described the violence.
 
On June 13, an appellate court sentenced Choi to 30 years in prison. The victim's father criticized the ruling, saying it “defies common sense” and reflects a justice system that fails to prioritize public safety.
 
“It was a careless and flawed judgment,” he said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
