 Foreigners try to find their personal color at 2025 Korea Beauty Festival
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 14:40
 
 
Foreigners at the 2025 Korea Beauty Festival, held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul, experience finding their personal color on June 19. The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, allows visitors to encounter various K-Beauty experiences and runs until July 18. 
