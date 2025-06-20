Heavy downpours hit northern Gyeonggi area, rain advisory issued for Seoul
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:09
As the monsoon season sets in, heavy rain battered northern parts of Gyeonggi on Friday, prompting weather warnings across the region.
Rainfall between midnight and 9 a.m. on Friday measured 104.5 millimeters (4.1 inches) in Yangchon, Gimpo; 91 millimeters in Gwangtan, Paju; 84.0 millimeters in Baekseok, Yangju; 83.5 millimeters in Gobong, Goyang; 76.3 millimeters in Dongducheon and 57.5 millimeters in Singok, Uijeongbu, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s (KMA) Seoul regional office.
Heavy rain warnings were issued for six areas in the province: Gimpo, Goyang, Paju, Yangju, Dongducheon and Pocheon. Such warnings are declared when rainfall is expected to reach at least 90 millimeters over three hours or 180 millimeters over 12 hours, indicating conditions severe enough to warrant avoiding outdoor activity or driving.
Rain advisories were in effect for 15 additional cities, including Gwangmyeong, Gwacheon, Ansan, Siheung, Bucheon, Yeoncheon, Gapyeong, Uijeongbu, Anyang, Guri, Namyangju, Gunpo, Uiwang, Hanam and Hwaseong.
Advisories are issued when rainfall is expected to reach at least 60 millimeters in three hours or 110 millimeters in 12 hours, warning of potential flooding in valleys and rivers.
An additional 50 to 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for Gyeonggi through Saturday, with some northern areas possibly seeing more than 150 millimeters.
“Residents should take extra precautions as heavy rain is expected to continue through Friday morning, particularly in the northern region,” a spokesperson for the Seoul regional weather agency said.
A heavy rain advisory was also issued for all of Seoul starting 6 a.m. Friday.
