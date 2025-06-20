International students bond, reconnect with nature on the Seoul Trail
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 07:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
A group of nine international students from Yonsei University’s Korean Language Institute turned into trekkers in a free-of-charge tour along the Seoul Trail at Haneul Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon.
The latest hike for international students marked the third of its kind since its launch last year. The Seoul Metropolitan Government guides students along the Seoul Trail, a 156.5-kilometer (97-mile) route divided into 21 segments. The trail, which encircles the capital, was opened in 2014 and was redivided from eight segments to 21 in April of last year, making the routes more accessible and easier to complete. Hiking each segment takes anywhere from 2 hours and 10 minutes to 4 hours and 50 minutes.
On Wednesday, students explored path No.15 — a course for beginners with a theme of “restored nature pathway.” Although the original course was 7.7 kilometers, the city shortened the route to 5.1 kilometers for the students.
With the mercury rising to nearly 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit) under glaring sunlight, the trekking experience began beneath a canopy of towering Metasequoia trees stretching some 900 meters (2,952 feet). While some students used the shade of the tree branches as their shelters from the heat, others relied on their handy fans.
Nassera Tahanout, a French student who previously studied in Canada, said her “curiosity” encouraged her to sign up for the trek, which she believed was an excellent opportunity to connect with nature and meet new people. It was her first outing outside her campus in Korea since her arrival around two weeks ago.
Sophia Jackson, an American student who has been in Korea for less than a month, said she joined the program to discover places near her school that she could visit. She also noted that she likes experiences that bring her closer to nature.
Bang Jae-hyung, a guide from the Seoul Alpine Federation, said that he hoped the participants would “remember that Korea has nature."
He told the trekkers, "I want all of you to recall what you saw during the walk whenever you think of Korean nature."
Along with nature, a photo contest to pick students who best captured the green scenery during their walk and quiz session kept students engaged. Trekking guides offered snacks and fluorescent zipper loops to the winners.
Unlike the first leg of the adventure on flat terrain, the second part of the expedition was more challenging.
The students climbed 424 wooden stairs to reach Hanuel Park, a reclaimed landfill that was filled with trash between 1978 and 1993. The garbage was once piled 98 meters into the sky. The city government built the park on the piled-up trash in the early 2000s to revamp the cityscape ahead of the 2002 World Cup in Korea. Seoul World Cup Stadium is near the park.
Today, the park spans 19.14 hectares (47 acres) and offers a panoramic view of the Han River, mountain ridges and skyscrapers in the capital.
Although there was no photo-taking competition this time on the hill, nearly all students took pictures with their phones. This seemingly proved that the view was worth remembering – or at least Instagrammable.
“This spot is known to offer one of the best views of the city’s nightscape,” Bang said, encouraging the participants to revisit the park at a different time of day. “The view during sunset is also spectacular.”
However, what stole the students’ attention was not the flowers. It was a tree with fully ripe mulberries at the very entrance of the flower field. As some tour guides plucked the fresh berries and tasted them, students — assured that the fruits were edible — became berry-pickers and savored them.
Some were not satisfied with a single berry.
Tahanout — who said she had eaten around five mulberries — described them as “excellent and tasty.” She also noted that the ripest ones were out of her reach, showing a little regret that she could not taste them.
The third and final chapter of the environmental escape unfolded in the field of silver grass. The seeds and stems of the silver grass in the park were sourced from across the country — even as far as Jeju Island.
“I really liked the program, which was very relaxing,” said Ezgi Ince, a Turkish student who came to Korea some 20 days ago. She noted that she enjoyed walking in nature and discovering new places.
“My favorite was picking and eating the fresh mulberries, which were so tasty,” Ince said with a bright smile.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG
