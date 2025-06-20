More in Social Affairs

Joggers join hands with police to help keep city safe with new 'Seoul Running Patrol'

Protracted bus strike in Gwangju ends as labor, management reach wage, collective bargaining deal

Seoul Metro inundated with subway car temperature complaints, hindering emergency responses

Applicants told to set social media to public as U.S. embassy in Seoul resumes visa interviews

Father of woman murdered near Gangnam Station last year files mutilation complaint against killer