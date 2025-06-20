 Joggers join hands with police to help keep city safe with new 'Seoul Running Patrol'
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 19:51
The Seoul Running Patrol, a joint team of Seodaemun Police Precinct officers and members of local running crews, conducts its first patrol along Hongje Stream in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on June 19. [YONHAP]

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a runner at Jamwon Hangang Park in Apgujeong-dong, southern Seoul, stopped in front of a broken pedestrian guide light and a pothole. Waving a flashing red wand, they shouted to alert others. The runners behind took photos and recorded the location on a running app.
 
These runners, wearing glowing yellow wristbands and carrying red signal wands, are part of the new “Seoul Running Patrol.” The Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Autonomous Police Commission launched the group at 7:40 p.m. that day, in cooperation with the Gangnam and Seodaemun police precincts.
 

Fifty-five patrol members were selected from local running crews — RunB, B.R.R.C. and Turtles Running Crew. They voluntarily patrol designated areas at least once a week, focusing on Gangnam and Seodaemun Districts. During evening runs, they inspect urban infrastructure, report potential hazards and respond to emergencies.
 
Patrollers use the special patrol mode running feature on the RunDay app. The mode includes an emergency report button, allowing runners to send their location and route data directly to the authorities. Photos can be attached for more detailed reporting via Seoul’s 120 hotline or the national 112 police hotline.
 
The same day, 17 patrol members ran a 3.5- to 5-kilometer (2.2- to 3.1-mile) round-trip route from Apgujeong-dong to near Dongho Bridge, scanning for broken facilities and signs of distress among people on the riverbanks. They also stopped to inspect dark areas not covered by streetlights, using their wands to light up the surroundings.
 
Seo Ju-ho, head of the Turtles Running Crew, warned team members, “These secluded spots are sometimes used to drop off drugs, so we have to check them carefully.”  
 
Seo added, “The police contacted us after reading our crew’s profile, which says we are a volunteer and donation-based running group. I accepted the offer because my father led a volunteer crime watch team in Yeoksam-dong for 10 years.”
 
Patrol member Han Hyeon-jik, 36, said he called 119 last week after discovering a boy with a head injury.  
 
“Running while being able to help people is killing two birds with one stone,” he said. “After experiencing what it’s like to help someone during a run, I wanted to do it more.”
 
A member of the Seoul Running Patrol reviews their running course via the RunDay app on June 19. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Lee Beom-ho, an officer from Gangnam Police Precinct’s crime prevention team, joined the patrol that evening. “When we receive 112 calls from the Han River area, it’s especially hard to pinpoint the location,” he said. “But if the Running Patrol submits a photo with the report, it becomes much easier to find.”
 
The Autonomous Police Commission plans to run the program on a trial basis in Gangnam and Seodaemun for two months, with the aim of expanding citywide later this year.
 
“We want people to stay healthy while also helping protect public safety,” said Lee Yong-pyo, chair of the committee. “Like pet patrols or campus patrols, we want to increase citizen participation in public safety efforts.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
