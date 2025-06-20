 Man suspected of stabbing stalking victim in Daegu indicted for retaliatory murder
Man suspected of stabbing stalking victim in Daegu indicted for retaliatory murder

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 14:56
The identity of a man who fatally stabbed a woman he had been stalking was revealed to be Yoon Jung-woo, 48, by police on June 19. [YONHAP]

A 48-year-old man who fatally stabbed a woman he had been stalking was formally indicted on Friday, according to police in Daegu.
 
The suspect, identified as Yoon Jung-woo, was charged with retaliatory murder under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and transferred to the prosecution while in custody, the Seongseo Police Precinct in Daegu said Friday.
 

Yoon is accused of climbing a gas pipe to reach the sixth floor of an apartment building in the city’s Dalseo District at around 3:30 a.m. on June 10 and stabbing a woman in her 50s to death before fleeing the scene. He had previously stalked and threatened the victim.
 
He was apprehended four days later on Saturday night near a container storage facility in Jochiwon-eup, Sejong, where he had been hiding in a nearby mountain.
 
Initially arrested for murder, Yoon’s charges were later upgraded to retaliatory murder, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison — heavier than the standard murder charge under the Criminal Act.
 
Police believe Yoon murdered the woman in retaliation for filing a stalking complaint against him.
 
Authorities revealed that just a month prior to the killing, Yoon had been investigated for threatening the same victim with a knife. Police requested a detention warrant at the time, but the court rejected the application. As a precaution, police had installed a CCTV camera near the victim’s residence.


