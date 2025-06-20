Police investigating report of 'completely naked' man running on trail in Gyeonggi's Ansan
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:49
Police are investigating a report that a man was seen running naked on a public walking trail in Ansan, Gyeonggi.
According to Ansan's Danwon Police Precinct on Friday, a report was filed at 11:48 p.m. on June 14, informing that "a man, believed to be in his 50s, was running completely naked on the Hwajeong Stream trail in Choji-dong, Danwon District, Ansan."
Officers were dispatched immediately but were unable to locate the suspect at the scene.
The police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and considering filing public indecency charges if the report is verified.
The witness, who filed the report, said they were walking with friends when they saw a man running without any clothing, except for a small waist pouch.
“At first I thought he was at least wearing underwear, but he wasn’t,” the witness said. “His genitals were clearly visible as he ran.”
At the time, two other women were reportedly present and came face-to-face with the man.
After calling police and watching them arrive on scene, the witness left the area.
“I often walk along Hwajeong Stream, which is frequented by people of all ages,” they said. “I was deeply shocked by what I saw.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
