Protracted bus strike in Gwangju ends as labor, management reach wage, collective bargaining deal
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:48
The prolonged Gwangju city bus strike came to an end on Friday as labor and management reached an agreement on this year’s wage and collective bargaining negotiations.
Buses in Gwangju, which had been halted for a total of 13 days — excluding the three-day Memorial Day holiday — since the strike began on June 5, will resume normal operations on Saturday.
The Gwangju Bus Workers’ Union of the Korea Automobile & Transport Workers’ Federation and management signed an agreement at Gwangju City Hall after a meeting with Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung, according to the city of Gwangju on Friday.
The agreement includes a 3 percent wage increase and the extension of the retirement age from 61 to 62. The union had demanded an extension to 65, and management and the city agreed to accept this incrementally, which reportedly brought them close to a final deal.
However, remaining issues such as improvements to wages and working conditions, adjustment of public transportation fares, and structural reforms to the semipublic bus system will continue to be discussed in a tentatively named Public Transportation Innovation Council involving the city, bus companies and the union.
With the agreement finalized, the union decided to end the strike and return to work. Between 800 and 1,000 union members who participated in the strike are expected to resume normal operations starting with the first buses on Saturday.
“We will operate a body to discuss fare adjustment, improvements in working conditions and reform of the entire semipublic bus system,” Kang said in a press conference Friday. “Strikes that strain all of us must not continue. Let’s pool our efforts to end the strike and get Gwangju’s buses running normally again.”
Previously, the Gwangju city bus union began the strike on June 5, demanding an 8.2 percent wage increase — equivalent to 340,000 won ($248) per month at pay grade four — and the extension of the retirement age to 65. It was the first citywide bus stoppage in 11 years, since 580 city buses ceased operations in June 2014.
The union had temporarily suspended the strike during the three-day Memorial Day holiday from June 6 and resumed it on June 9. Management had insisted on a wage freeze, citing operating deficits, and the two sides failed to narrow the gap.
Even after mediation by the Jeonnam Regional Labor Relations Commission, negotiations collapsed. During the first post-mediation session on June 13, the union lowered its demand from an 8.2 percent to a 5 percent increase, and management, which had pushed for a freeze, proposed a 2.5 percent raise. The commission attempted to mediate with a 3 percent proposal, but the union rejected it.
As the strike dragged on, the city of Gwangju implemented emergency transport measures from Monday, deploying six leased buses to two routes — Sunhwan01 and Bongseon37 — where service frequency had dropped.
The city also added 12 train services to the urban rail system and expanded taxi operations during rush hour. In preparation for a prolonged strike, it also secured around 60 leased buses for 20 routes.
Meanwhile, Gwangju’s city bus operating deficit continues to grow. According to the union and management, last year, 10 bus companies operated 1,040 buses across 97 routes, with a total cost of 249.8 billion won. Of this, 150 billion won, or 60 percent, were labor costs.
Since Gwangju adopted the semipublic bus system in 2007, the deficit has increased nearly tenfold — from 19.6 billion won in 2007 to 118.9 billion won in 2020. Last year, the deficit reached 140.2 billion won.
Gwangju’s city bus fares are the lowest among the five major metropolitan cities. The adult fare when paying in cash is 1,400 won. The fare has remained unchanged since it was last adjusted on Aug. 1, 2016.
In comparison, Daejeon and Daegu raised their fares by 300 won last year to 1,700 won, while Busan, Incheon and Ulsan increased theirs by 300 to 400 won in 2023, charging between 1,600 and 1,700 won.
