Two dead in parking lot car crash in Sejong, police suspect driver under influence
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 11:00 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 11:28
Two women died and two men were seriously injured in a car crash in an apartment complex's underground parking lot in Sejong on Thursday. Authorities suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
The vehicle, a Hyundai Grandeur, suddenly sped forward and slammed into a wall in the parking garage of an apartment building in Saerom-dong, Sejong, around 2:26 p.m. that day, according to Sejong Police Precinct on Friday.
An apartment maintenance worker witnessed the crash and alerted emergency responders.
Upon arrival, paramedics found two men in their 70s with severe injuries in the front seats and two women — a woman in her 70s and another in her 60s — in cardiac arrest in the back.
The women were transported to a nearby hospital but later died. The men are being treated at the hospital.
The four victims were two married couples.
Police said the driver and one of the deceased women were siblings, while the other two were their respective spouses.
Investigators suspect the driver had consumed alcohol during a family lunch prior to the accident.
“We are waiting on the test results,” a police official said. “We’re still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
