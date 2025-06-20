Korea, Japan leaders reaffirm commitment to future-oriented ties on 60th anniversary of normalized relations

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada, marking a significant moment in Korea-Japan relations. Though the meeting lasted just 30 minutes, it carried symbolic weight as the two leaders commemorated the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between their countries.During the meeting, President Lee acknowledged the differences that persist in bilateral ties but emphasized the potential for the two countries to benefit from cooperation, particularly amid growing challenges in global trade and geopolitical tensions. Prime Minister Ishiba echoed the sentiment, noting the increasingly grave international climate and calling for Korea and Japan to contribute to global stability through closer collaboration.President Lee had previously conveyed a similar message in his first phone call with Prime Minister Ishiba on June 9, shortly after taking office, stating a desire to build a “future-oriented” bilateral relationship. The summit reaffirmed that commitment. According to the presidential office, the two leaders also agreed on the need to deepen bilateral cooperation and continue advancing Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral coordination in response to regional and global security challenges.The summit, held during the anniversary year of normalized ties, carries several important implications for Korean diplomacy and security. First, it signaled that the new administration would continue the previous government's efforts to improve Korea-Japan ties and strengthen trilateral security cooperation with the United States, but with a pragmatic, national interest-driven approach.Second, it served as a diplomatic re-entry for Korea, which had struggled to maintain international visibility in the wake of the Dec. 3 martial law crisis and its aftermath. For over six months, Korean diplomacy had been seen as largely absent on the global stage.Third, the summit allowed President Lee to reaffirm cooperation with nine other world leaders present, using the opportunity to articulate Korea’s diplomatic vision and lay groundwork for becoming a “G7-plus” partner, a key goal of the new administration.Coinciding with the summit, Korea, the United States, and Japan conducted a trilateral air force drill on June 18 in international airspace south of Jeju. The exercise featured Korea’s F-15K fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force’s F-16s and Japan’s F-2s, offering tangible evidence that the Lee administration’s commitment to trilateral defense cooperation is being translated into policy.A Korea-U.S. summit did not take place at the G7, as U.S. President Donald Trump departed early to deal with the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. However, another opportunity may arise during the NATO Summit scheduled for June 24–25 in the Netherlands. A Korea-U.S. summit following the Korea-Japan meeting would provide momentum for advancing trilateral security cooperation to a new level.The history of Korea-Japan relations since normalization in 1965 has been complex and often turbulent. At the time of normalization, President Park Chung Hee gave a special address emphasizing the need to form partnerships to counter security threats such as the spread of international communism. He declared that “if someone can be a friend and ally, we must be willing to extend our hand.”Kim Dae-jung, then a lone opposition lawmaker who supported normalization, later addressed Japan’s National Diet in October 1998 as president. In that speech, he emphasized the importance of confronting the past honestly while working toward a forward-looking bilateral relationship.In his June 4 inaugural address, President Lee cited both Park Chung Hee and Kim Dae-jung as sources of inspiration, stating that he would not hesitate to use policies from either if they served the national interest. The recent summit with Prime Minister Ishiba can be seen as a concrete example of that philosophy in action on the diplomatic stage.Despite the symbolic value of the meeting, both leaders face challenges in managing the long-running tensions that continue to burden the relationship. Historical issues remain unresolved, and potential flashpoints persist on both sides — from anti-Japanese sentiment in Korea to nationalist forces in Japan — that could derail progress.Looking ahead, Lee and Ishiba must build mutual trust and expand the scope of cooperation. One potential opportunity lies in the Korea-Japan continental shelf agreement, which is set to expire in 2028. Reinitiating discussions this year on joint development in a way that benefits both sides could serve as a practical model for constructive engagement.