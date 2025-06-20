Give Seoul cyclists a chance

Riding my bike to work this morning, a traffic controller aggressively waved me off the road, then yelled and grabbed my arm. But what was the problem, exactly? Bikes are allowed, and the government claims to be promoting them.Unfortunately, in 40 commutes over the past year, Seoul’s roads have proven to be far from cycle-friendly.It could be so much better. Seoul already has excellent bike infrastructure along its many landscaped streams and along the Han River. Now, it’s just a matter of linking up preexisting paths.Such was the plan five years ago, when, as reported by the Korea JoongAng Daily, Seoul set out to “raise the ratio of its bike lanes to vehicle roads from 1.9 percent to 7 percent, which would be higher than both Amsterdam [4.7 percent] and Copenhagen [5.7 percent].” Surpassing Amsterdam and Copenhagen would be a godsend for local cyclists, but it remains a distant fantasy.The 2020 goal involved raising the total distance of city bike lanes to 1,330 kilometers (826 miles) by 2030. Officially, we might be on track for this. But only if we accept Seoul’s low standards for what can constitute a “bike lane.”A key part of the envisioned 1,330-kilometer network was supposed to be a set of paths radiating outward from downtown Seoul. Most convenient would have been the busy section stretching south from Gwanghwamun Gate to Hangang Bridge. Commuting on this route today, I find only about 1 kilometer of designated bike lanes. Simply put, this burgundy-colored strip is unusable. It’s packed with pedestrians and bisected by bus-stop queues. To make forward progress, I follow the seasoned riders who dart past idling taxis and buses spewing hot fumes.Some roads downtown, like Cheongpa-ro, have bicycle icons painted onto them. But this is dangerously deceiving. Only skilled urban riders should venture into such lanes. White paint on asphalt offers no protection, and it means little to local drivers.According to Korea’s Road Traffic Act, “Bicycle riders shall cycle along a bicycle track in any place where such bicycle track exists.” However, these bike lanes can be unfit for riding. They’re bumpy, cracked, warped and potholed. All too often, they’re occupied by pedestrians, motorcycles and parked cars. Legally, bicycles are allowed on a road without bike lanes. Why, then, do drivers honk at cyclists? The message is loud and clear: Cyclists aren’t welcome and shouldn’t be on the roads.On behalf of Seoul’s cyclists, I humbly ask the Seoul Metropolitan Government to relaunch its cycle path initiative, starting over from square one. And could we please get some consideration from fellow citizens? Bear in mind, Seoul, that bikes can help make the city greener and kinder.