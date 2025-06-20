Friday's fortune: Brighter skies and deeper ties
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Small joys, warm bonds and a touch of caution shape a day filled with connection, fulfillment and quiet wins. Your fortune for Friday, June 20, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Every day can be the best day — live it fully.
🔹 Life may feel infused with happiness.
🔹 Good news or a long-awaited event may come.
🔹 A strong sense of achievement may follow.
🔹 Capture meaningful moments with a snapshot.
🔹 Luck may walk by your side today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well, even without appetite.
🔹 There’s always more to learn — stay curious.
🔹 Give rather than receive today.
🔹 Partial success may still feel rewarding.
🔹 Obsession fuels results — go all in.
🔹 Avoid overreaching — stay within your limits.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Moderate 💪 Caution ❤️ Encounters 🧭 West
🔹 You may get your hands on something new.
🔹 News from relatives may reach you.
🔹 An unexpected meeting may occur.
🔹 Gatherings or plans may pop up suddenly.
🔹 A company dinner or event may happen.
🔹 Support others rather than take center stage.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending 💪 Moderate ❤️ Mixed 🧭 West
🔹 Prioritize your mental health today.
🔹 Be cautious of people who seem too friendly.
🔹 What you see may not be the whole picture.
🔹 Things may not be over just yet.
🔹 Remember — nothing in life is truly free.
🔹 Unexplained kindness may have strings attached.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 North
🔹 You may have to spend unexpectedly.
🔹 Light spending keeps life flowing.
🔹 People matter more than material things.
🔹 Balance both strengths and weaknesses.
🔹 Something may feel slightly unfulfilling.
🔹 Split bills fairly when dining with others.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Passionate 🧭 North
🔹 Do what you love — it fuels your soul.
🔹 Age is just a number—live boldly.
🔹 Step up and show your leadership.
🔹 Don't delay what needs to be done.
🔹 Work may be intense — embrace it.
🔹 Let your talents shine without holding back.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ ♥ 🧭 West
🔹 Affection, in all its forms, defines the day.
🔹 A good partner often matters more than a good child.
🔹 Warm connections may bloom throughout the day.
🔹 Harmony at home comes from listening.
🔹 Expect intense romance — possibly fiery.
🔹 Cupid’s arrow may strike unexpectedly.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Maintain balance when caught between opinions.
🔹 Catch up with the world through TV or print.
🔹 Compliments can change someone’s entire day.
🔹 Stay in sync with seniors or higher-ups.
🔹 Don’t skip social functions — presence matters.
🔹 Interest in someone older may emerge.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Strong 💪 Robust ❤️ United 🧭 East
🔹 Everything has its place — let things settle.
🔹 You may love everything about today.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 Small efforts together build something grand.
🔹 You may feel aligned from head to toe.
🔹 Expect deep understanding with someone close.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 North
🔹 The more branches, the more fruit — despite the wind.
🔹 The process may be tough, but the result is worthwhile.
🔹 Avoid bias — treat all fairly.
🔹 Avoid dominating or being overly submissive.
🔹 Show humility — no need to boast.
🔹 Envy is a trap — stay grounded.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 East
🔹 Seek both dignity and reward in what you do.
🔹 Morning may go smoother than the afternoon.
🔹 You and others may share an unspoken understanding.
🔹 Create space for unity and collaboration.
🔹 Avoid overdrinking and never drink and drive.
🔹 You may find yourself giving or receiving help.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 A carefree, cheerful day awaits.
🔹 Something small may lift your spirits.
🔹 Your best efforts may finally pay off.
🔹 Today may feel meaningful and fulfilling.
🔹 You’ll enjoy the rewards of persistence.
🔹 Expect compliments or a glow-up moment.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)