Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup during Inter Miami's to 2-1 win over Porto
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:27 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:33
Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on a patented free kick in the 54th minute to break a tie in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Porto on Thursday.
Messi was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field. With chants of “Messi! Messi!” rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 37-year-old Argentine star's left-footed blast cleared the wall and sailed into the top right corner.
Inter Miami tied it at 1-all on Telasco Segovia's goal two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt.
Messi’s goal serves as a continuation of good form in the calendar year. Though the team has had a slow start, he has 10 goals and six assists in 12 starts in Major League Soccer. It felt like a home game for Miami, with an overwhelmingly pink crowd in Atlanta.
“The whole team made a great effort,” Messi told DAZN. “We controlled the ball very well, and we’re very happy.”
With Messi's 38th birthday less than a week away, his continued success is a positive sign for fans, including the thousands wearing No. 10 jerseys inside the stadium, that his retirement is still a ways away.
The MLS club and two-time European champion Porto were held to scoreless draws in their opening Group A matches.
“Extraordinary,” Weigandt said. “When I saw the ball take off with such power I said, ‘No, that’s it.' We're already used to this kind of thing. [...] Knowing him has shown me what a great person he is, and that only makes him greater and more extraordinary.”
