 Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup during Inter Miami's to 2-1 win over Porto
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup during Inter Miami's to 2-1 win over Porto

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:27 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:33
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Inter Miami and Porto in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19. [EPA]

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Inter Miami and Porto in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19. [EPA]

 
Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on a patented free kick in the 54th minute to break a tie in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Porto on Thursday.
 
Messi was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field. With chants of “Messi! Messi!” rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 37-year-old Argentine star's left-footed blast cleared the wall and sailed into the top right corner.
 

Related Article

 
Inter Miami tied it at 1-all on Telasco Segovia's goal two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt.
 
Messi’s goal serves as a continuation of good form in the calendar year. Though the team has had a slow start, he has 10 goals and six assists in 12 starts in Major League Soccer. It felt like a home game for Miami, with an overwhelmingly pink crowd in Atlanta.
 
“The whole team made a great effort,” Messi told DAZN. “We controlled the ball very well, and we’re very happy.”
 
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami scores their second goal from a free kick in a match against FC Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami scores their second goal from a free kick in a match against FC Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
With Messi's 38th birthday less than a week away, his continued success is a positive sign for fans, including the thousands wearing No. 10 jerseys inside the stadium, that his retirement is still a ways away.
 
The MLS club and two-time European champion Porto were held to scoreless draws in their opening Group A matches.
 
“Extraordinary,” Weigandt said. “When I saw the ball take off with such power I said, ‘No, that’s it.' We're already used to this kind of thing. [...] Knowing him has shown me what a great person he is, and that only makes him greater and more extraordinary.”

AP
tags messi club world cup inter miami porto

More in Football

Alonso has disappointing start as Real Madrid coach in 1-1 draw against Al Hilal at Club World Cup

Liverpool to start Premier League title defense against Bournemouth

Ulsan HD fall 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in first Club World Cup match

How Korean sports stadiums are kicking out plastic waste

Barcelona's Korean friendlies to stream exclusively on Disney+

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Messi's hat-trick secures new MLS regular season points record for Inter Miami

[VIDEO] 10 records broken by Messi at the 2022 World Cup

[The Fountain] Good job, Messi!

[The Fountain] Good job, Messi! (KOR)

[VIDEO] Messi's World Cup journey
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)