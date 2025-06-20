 LA Lakers join list of teams being sold at ever-escalating prices
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:51
Lonzo Ball No. 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers wears his new Nike jersey with the sponsor's logo ″Wish″ on the left chests during media day on Sept. 25, 2017, in El Segundo, California. [GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP]

The family-owned Los Angeles Lakers are about to be sold at a valuation of $10 billion, smashing the previous record for the purchase price for a team sport.
 
The cross-country rival Boston Celtics went for $6.1 billion just three months ago.
 

Related Article

 
With team values soaring, there have been a number of notable franchise transactions in recent years:
 
Los Angeles Lakers 
 
The Lakers have been in the Buss family since 1979, but Jeanie Buss has agreed to sell the NBA's most valuable franchise to LA Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

Boston Celtics
 
The Celtics, who won their record 18th NBA championship last year, went for $6.1 billion in March to private equity mogul Bill Chisholm.
 
Washington Commanders 
 
Josh Harris, who with David Blitzer owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, added to his sports portfolio in 2023 by purchasing the Commanders for a then-record $6.05 billion.
 
Chelsea 
 
The English Premier League team went to a consortium fronted by Dodgers part owner Todd Boehly that also includes Walter in 2022 for $3.2 billion. Another $2.2 billion was pledged for infrastructure and associated teams.
 
Denver Broncos 
 
The Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the NFL team in 2022 for $4.65 billion.
 
Phoenix Suns 
 
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia purchased the team for a then-NBA record $4 billion in 2022.
 
Dallas Mavericks 
 
Mark Cuban sold the NBA franchise in 2023 for $3.5 billion to the Adelson family, which owns the Las Vegas Sands casino company.
 
Charlotte Hornets 
 
Michael Jordan agreed to sell his majority share in the NBA's Hornets in 2023 for $3 billion to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. Schnall had a minority ownership in the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and Plotkin in the Hornets.

LA Lakers join list of teams being sold at ever-escalating prices

