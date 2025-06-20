 SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, no injuries reported
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, no injuries reported

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 09:34
Flames rise as a SpaceX rocket explodes in Brownsville, Texas, on June 18, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from TheRocketFuture's video. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Flames rise as a SpaceX rocket explodes in Brownsville, Texas, on June 18, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from TheRocketFuture's video. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.
 
The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the 10th flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.
 

Related Article

 
“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.
 
It marked the latest in a series of incidents involving Starship rockets. On Jan. 16, one of the massive rockets broke apart in what the company called a “rapid unscheduled disassembly," sending trails of flaming debris near the Caribbean. Two months later, Space X lost contact with another Starship during a March 6 test flight as the spacecraft broke apart, with wreckage seen streaming over Florida.
 
Following the back-to-back explosions, one of the 403-foot (123-meter) Starship rockets, launched from the southern tip of Texas, tumbled out of control and broke apart on May 27. SpaceX had hoped to release a series of mock satellites following liftoff, but that got nixed because the door failed to open all the way. Then the spacecraft began spinning and made an uncontrolled landing in the Indian Ocean.
 
A Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Starbase sign off of the only road leading to SpaceX's South Texas facility in Starbase, Texas, on June 19. One of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starships exploded during a routine test in Texas late on June 18, law enforcement officials said. [AFP/YONHAP]

A Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Starbase sign off of the only road leading to SpaceX's South Texas facility in Starbase, Texas, on June 19. One of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starships exploded during a routine test in Texas late on June 18, law enforcement officials said. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
At the time, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called the launch “a big improvement” from the two previous demos and promised a much faster launch pace moving forward, with a Starship soaring every three to four weeks for the next three flights.
 
SpaceX said Wednesday night's explosion posed no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
 
The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

AP
tags spacex rocket starship elon musk

More in World

LA Lakers join list of teams being sold at ever-escalating prices

Canadian police and rescuers respond as a rock slide hits hikers in Banff, injuries undetermined

Trump says he'll decide whether U.S. will directly attack Iran within 2 weeks

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, no injuries reported

Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup during Inter Miami's to 2-1 win over Porto

Related Stories

Musk gets his Texas wish as SpaceX launch site is approved as new city of Starbase

Goodbye Mr. Nice Guy? Investors dump Tesla on bet Trump may lash out at Musk through his car company.

Creativity and innovation is key

일론 머스크가 짓는 텍사스 도시, ‘스타베이스’

LG에너지솔루션, 일론 머스크의 화성탐사선에 배터리 단다
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)