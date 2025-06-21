Seoul's new trade minister to visit Washington for tariff negotiations

Korea's new top trade negotiator will visit the United States for tariff negotiations next week prior to the looming deadline of July 8, his agency said Saturday.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will head for Washington on Sunday for tariff talks with U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer and other senior officials, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Yeo was appointed the trade minister under the Lee Jae Myung government on June 10.In May, Seoul and Washington agreed to focus their talks on four categories — tariff and nontariff measures, economic security, investment cooperation and currency policies.Earlier, Yeo said he would craft measures that can ensure a "win-win" agreement for both countries, noting that he expects allies to hold "intense" negotiations in the coming weeks.Korea and the United States have agreed to come up with a package deal covering tariffs, nontariff measures, economic cooperation and other trade issues by July 8 — when the Donald Trump administration's suspension of reciprocal tariffs, including a 25 percent duty on Korea, will end.The Trump administration has raised issues with Korea's big trade surplus with the United States and various nontariff trade barriers.Earlier this year, the the Office of the United States Trade Representative issued an annual report on foreign trade barriers, citing a wide range of Korea's nontariff measures such as its import ban on U.S. beef from cattle 30 months or older, emission-related regulations on imported cars and restrictions on overseas transfers of high-precision map data.Yonhap