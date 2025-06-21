Trump bars Samsung, SK from sending U.S. chip equipment to China
Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 12:43
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Jeffrey Kessler, under secretary of commerce for industry and security at the U.S. Commerce Department, notified Samsung Electronics and SK hynix this week that he is willing to revoke measures that waived their requirement to file applications whenever they supplied U.S.-made equipment to their China-based factories, per the report.
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is reportedly subject to Kessler's measure.
The move appears to be an attempt to block the U.S. technology from entering Chinese factories.
In October 2022, the U.S. government banned U.S. enterprises from exporting some of their advanced semiconductor equipment to Chinese chipmakers. At the time, China-based factories run by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were exempt from the measure.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)