 Trump bars Samsung, SK from sending U.S. chip equipment to China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Trump bars Samsung, SK from sending U.S. chip equipment to China

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 12:43
Samsung Electronics' offices in Seocho District, southern Seoul, in April [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics' offices in Seocho District, southern Seoul, in April [YONHAP]

The Donald Trump administration announced that U.S. equipment cannot be supplied to Korean chipmakers’ factories in China, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
 
Jeffrey Kessler, under secretary of commerce for industry and security at the U.S. Commerce Department, notified Samsung Electronics and SK hynix this week that he is willing to revoke measures that waived their requirement to file applications whenever they supplied U.S.-made equipment to their China-based factories, per the report. 
 
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is reportedly subject to Kessler's measure. 
 
The move appears to be an attempt to block the U.S. technology from entering Chinese factories.
 
In October 2022, the U.S. government banned U.S. enterprises from exporting some of their advanced semiconductor equipment to Chinese chipmakers. At the time, China-based factories run by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were exempt from the measure. 

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea trade chipmakers Samsung Sk Hynix

More in Industry

Trump bars Samsung, SK from sending U.S. chip equipment to China

Seoul's new trade minister to visit Washington for tariff negotiations

SK Group, AWS join hands to build $5.13 billion AI data center, Korea's largest

Banana-flavored potato chips? Minari-infused yogurt? Korean snack makers target Zalpha consumers with turn to the exotic.

President Lee says Korea climbing 'strenuous hill,' praises SK data center at AI roundtable in Ulsan

Related Stories

Samsung targets AI leadership as SK hynix commits to sustained renaissance in 2025

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix ask for massive tax credits to make chips

Former Samsung executive charged for leaking secrets in China

SK hynix to introduce new high-performing chip, technologies at CES 2023

Korean chipmakers facing a big problem called China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)