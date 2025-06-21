 J-Hope's new single debuts at No. 30 on British chart
J-Hope's new single debuts at No. 30 on British chart

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 12:06
J-Hope of boy band BTS performs during his solo concert at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A new single by J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS has debuted at No. 30 on the top British chart.
 
The British Official Singles Chart Top 100 released Friday showed "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" at No. 30, J-Hope's highest position on the chart in his solo career.
 
J-Hope had previously peaked at No. 37 with "on the street" (2023) and No. 42 with "Sweet Dreams."
 
"Killin' It Girl," released June 13, topped iTunes charts in 61 countries last weekend.
 
Among other K-pop acts, "APT." (2024) by Rosé of the Blackpink and Bruno Mars dropped two spots to No. 32. The international hit peaked at No. 2 and has now been on the British chart for the 35th consecutive week.
 

