Suga apologizes for DUI: 'I am sorry for causing concern'
Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 13:37
- LEE SOO-JUNG
In a statement posted to Weverse, the rapper sincerely thanked the fans who had waited for him, adding that he'd missed those fans very much.
“I had the time to think about myself for the two years […] and it gave me time to reflect on myself,” Suga wrote. “I am sorry for causing concern and disappointment for what happened last year.”
Suga did not clarify what he meant by "what happened last year," the statement likely referred to Aug 6., 2024, when he was caught driving an electric scooter while intoxicated.
The artist's blood alcohol level was measured at 0.227 percent following the incident, which exceeds the 0.08 percent threshold for license revocation. In September, he was fined 15 million won ($10,933).
In Saturday’s post, Suga wrote, “Above all things, I was upset that I had hurt my fans’ minds.” He added that he felt sorry for BTS members who might be heavy-hearted.
The rapper added that he would try hard to return the love that his fans gave to him. “I love you and will occasionally share my updates with you.”
