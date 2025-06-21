 The Boyz' agency threatens to sue Ju Hak-nyeon
The Boyz' agency threatens to sue Ju Hak-nyeon

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 09:44
Singer Ju Hak-nyeon of boy band The Boyz on Aug. 27, 2024 [NEWS1]

One Hundred Label, which represents K-pop band The Boyz, warned that it would take legal action against former member Ju Hak-nyeon if he “continues to make irresponsible, repetitive and distorted claims” in a statement Friday.
 
“We decided to suspend his activities after realizing the damage the issue could cause to the band,” the agency said in regard to rumors, originally triggered by Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun, that the idol had been spotted at a bar with model and influencer Asuka Kirara, who has worked as an adult film actress in the past.
 

Related Article

 
“After thoroughly reviewing the matter, we clearly informed Ju that the situation constituted grounds for contract termination,” the agency continued, citing a specific clause from Ju’s exclusive contract that “prohibits behavior that damages the dignity of an artist to the extent that it interferes with activities.”
 
The termination was “a legitimate and reasonable action,” the agency added, saying that it would pursue legal means to “protect our company and the artists.”
 
The Boyz will continue as a band without Ju.
 
Ju was booted from the band and his agency on Wednesday following the Shukan Bunshun's report, which led to accusations of prostitution. On Thursday, Ju denied engaging in prostitution in a handwritten letter on social media. He followed up with another statement on Friday, threatening to sue media outlets that spread false information.
 
“I never left the band nor did I agree to terminating my exclusive contract,” he said. “The agency is attempting to fabricate reasons for termination that virtually don’t exist, and some media outlets are defaming me by making groundless claims on prostitution.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
