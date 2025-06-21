 Yong Jun-hyung says agency abruptly dropped him, demanded $700,000
Yong Jun-hyung says agency abruptly dropped him, demanded $700,000

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 13:56
Singer Yong Jun-hyung [BLACK MADE]

Singer Yong Jun-hyung, formerly of boy band Highlight, said that his agency, Black Made, had demanded more than 1 billion won ($728,847) from him and unfairly terminated his contract.
 
In an Instagram story posted Friday, Yong wrote that his agency had suddenly offered him to terminate its contract with him, without any conditions, on a day on which he'd released an album last year. The company claimed the offer was an effort to reorganize its businesses, Yong alleged.
 
The singer also accused the agency of having a capricious attitude, first acting amicably when Yong said the exit request was “hard to understand” but later reversing course and demanding that he leave the company within one or two months.
 

Yong added that Black Made had ordered him to pay damages for an investment from "another commerce company that I had never approved of.” He claimed he had not done anything that violated his contract.
 
He said the demand of more than 1 billion won had been calculated unilaterally and called the order that he leave the company “unacceptable.” He also claimed that his agency had ghosted him several times when he requested that it provide management services per their contract.
 
Yong established Black Made as an an "independent label" in 2022, which Xsportsnews later reported was actually a subsidiary of the larger company Big Planet Made. Yong married to fellow singer HyunA last year. 
 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yong Jun-hyung K-Pop music entertainment agency Highlight

