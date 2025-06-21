 Cha Eun-woo will meet fans for last time before military enlistment at July 12 event
Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 17:14
A poster for Cha Eun-woo's fan meet and greet event scheduled on July 12 [FANTAGIO]

 
K-pop star and actor Cha Eun-woo will hold a fan meet and greet at Kyung Hee University in Dongaemun District, eastern Seoul, on July 12, his agency, Fantagio, said Saturday.
 
Fantagio expects the event, dubbed “THE ROYAL,” to the last occasion where Cha meets his fans before he begins his mandatory military service on July 28.
 

Cha’s meet and greet will take place at the university's Peace Hall at 5 p.m. The venue can accommodate up to 4,400 people.
 
Presale tickets will be available on Ticketlink at 5 p.m. Wednesday for members of Astro’s fan club. The general sale will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday.  
 
Cha has been been an active presence in the days leading up to his enlistment. Boy band Astro, to which Cha belongs, finished the Korean leg of their tour this month. The group will perform two concerts at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka later this month.
 
Currently, a VR-immersive film, "Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories,” is playing in theaters in Korea. The movie will also be screened in some 20 countries worldwide, including Japan, the United States, China and Mexico. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
