 Trump repeats that NATO members should spend 5 percent of GDP on defense
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Trump repeats that NATO members should spend 5 percent of GDP on defense

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 10:58
Military tanks cross a bridge in Gyeonggi in a joint defense drill between South Korea and the United States in March. [NEWS1]

Military tanks cross a bridge in Gyeonggi in a joint defense drill between South Korea and the United States in March. [NEWS1]

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated Friday that NATO member states should spend five percent of GDP on defense while saying the United States should not.
 
Trump is preparing to attend a NATO summit in The Hague next week where the defense spending target is expected to feature prominently.
 
"I don't think we should, but I think they should," he said in response to a question about the defense spending target that he'd proposed.
 

Related Article

"We've been supporting NATO so long. In many cases, I believe ... almost paying 100 percent of the cost. So I don't think we should, but I think that the NATO countries should, absolutely," he added.
 
The United States spent about 3.4 percent of its GDP on defense last year.
 
Asked about Spain's stance against the target, Trump said that NATO will have to deal with the country.
 
"Spain has been a very low payer," he said. "They were either good negotiators or they weren't doing the right thing. I mean, I think Spain has to pay what everybody else has to pay. Spain has been notorious for low pay."
 
Spain has reportedly rejected the defense spending proposal, calling for a more "flexible" approach.
 
On Thursday, the Pentagon said that European allies are setting the "global standard" for Asian allies, which is spending 5 percent of GDP on defense.
 
Korea's defense budget this year stands at around 61.2 trillion won ($44.6 billion), which is about 2.32 percent of its GDP, according to Seoul's Ministry of National Defense.

Yonhap
tags Korea Donald Trump Defense NATO military spending

More in Defense

Trump repeats that NATO members should spend 5 percent of GDP on defense

U.S. may require Korea to spend 5% of GDP on defense

Pentagon asks Korea, other Asian allies to pony up 5% of GDP on defense

South Korea alarmed by Iranian penetration of Israel's missile shield

Training like real combat

Related Stories

Elon Musk criticizes Trump's 'big beautiful bill,' a fracture in a key relationship

Korea to attend NATO defense ministers' meeting for first time

Yoon Suk Yeol to meet NATO chief, U.S. defense secretary next week

Trump delegated defense secretary authority to shoot down North Korean ICBM, Woodward book reveals

Trump taps Eighth Army commander as senior military assistant to Pentagon chief
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)