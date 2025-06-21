 Korean, U.S. diplomats agree on efforts for bilateral alliance, trilateral cooperation with Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korean, U.S. diplomats agree on efforts for bilateral alliance, trilateral cooperation with Japan

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 12:07
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya take a commemorative photo before their gathering at NATO headquarters in Brussels in April. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya take a commemorative photo before their gathering at NATO headquarters in Brussels in April. [YONHAP]

Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States agreed Friday to work together to strengthen their countries' alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan during their talks in Washington, according to the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. capital.
 
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong met with new Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker at the U.S. State Department to discuss the bilateral alliance and a range of regional and global issues, the embassy said.
 
Confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month, Hooker is notable for her longtime experience in diplomacy with North Korea, including preparations for U.S. President Donald Trump's summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his first term.
 

Related Article

"Sharing the understanding on the importance of close cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. over North Korean issues, and of comprehensive bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue efforts to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and enhance trilateral cooperation with Japan," the embassy wrote on Facebook.
 
Cho described Hooker as a longtime expert on issues related to the Korean Peninsula and the alliance.
 
"[Cho] asked Under Secretary Hooker —a longtime friend of South Korea and strong backer of the South Korea-U.S. alliance — to continue to support efforts for the development of bilateral relations," it said
 
The two sides agreed to closely cooperate to respond effectively to an array of global challenges, as they discussed Israeli strikes against Iran and Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong, right, shakes hands with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker in Washington on June 20. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong, right, shakes hands with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker in Washington on June 20. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hooker previously served as senior director for Asian affairs at the National Security Council. She was deeply involved in preparations for Trump's summits with Kim in Singapore in June 2018, Hanoi in February 2019 and the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.
 
From 2001-14, Hooker served as a senior analyst for North Korea in the Department of State's Bureau of Intelligence and Research. She was also selected as the 2013-2014 Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs fellow in South Korea.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea diplomacy trilateral diplomacy United States Japan

More in Diplomacy

Korean, U.S. diplomats agree on efforts for bilateral alliance, trilateral cooperation with Japan

Korea returns dog tag of Turkish soldier who died during Korean War

Korea evacuates 34 from Iran, 25 from Israel as conflict continues

Japan's prime minister invites Korea to 'join hands and take a new step' on 60th diplomatic anniversary

20 Korean nationals, family members evacuated from Iran as tensions with Israel intensify

Related Stories

Korean Embassy in U.S. hires former PR firm of Trump's chief of staff pick

Next Korean president to face baptism of fire

Seoul's presidential revolving door leaves Korean diplomats, foreign partners embarrassed and confused

U.S., Japan, South Korea enhancing cooperation against North's provocations

South Korea, U.S., Japan, China to hold relay of meetings in Washington
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)