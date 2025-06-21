 North Korea soon opening borders to 'select' Chinese tourists, travel agency says
North Korea soon opening borders to 'select' Chinese tourists, travel agency says

Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 09:44
An undated image of a North Korean flight attendant pointing to a North Korean plane, posted on Koryo Tours' website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

North Korea may be preparing to reopen its borders to foreign tourists, according to a Beijing-based travel agency that specializes in trips to the reclusive state.
 
Koryo Tours, which has long organized tours to North Korea, recently posted a notice on its website claiming that “North Korea will open its borders to a select number of Chinese passport holders.”
 

The agency emphasized that the information was unofficial and added that the current invitation was limited to individuals seeking partnerships in the tourism sector in Rason, a special economic zone bordering Russia, rather than ordinary tourists.
 
“This is a positive step toward the North Korea tourism reopening,” the agency wrote, noting that it would issue an update as soon as any official announcement is made.
 
Koryo Tours was founded by British filmmaker Nicholas Bonner, who is known for producing documentaries about North Korea after visiting the country hundreds of times. The agency has previously offered travel packages for Western tourists to destinations such as Pyongyang, Rason and Mount Myohyang.
 
In February, North Korea briefly resumed tourism for non-Russian visitors for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began five years ago but reversed the decision just three weeks later. At the time, Koryo Tours posted a notice stating it had been informed of a temporary closure but had no further details.
 
An undated image of a North Korean at the Pyongyang International Marathon, posted on Koryo Tours' website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

In April, North Korea allowed around 180 foreigners to enter the country to participate in the Pyongyang International Marathon. That visit, however, was not considered general tourism, as participants entered the country at the invitation of North Korea’s athletics association. After the race, they were permitted to tour Pyongyang under strict government supervision.
 
Koryo Tours also noted that the Pyongyang International Film Festival will take place in October for the first time in six years. The agency said films from all countries except South Korea, the United States and Japan, the three of which have been “barred from the festival since it began in 1987,” are eligible for submission. It was unclear whether filmmakers would be allowed to attend in person.
 
Despite the border remaining effectively closed, Koryo Tours is still accepting reservations for North Korea travel packages through its website as of Friday. Tours departing from Beijing and Yanji, China, in June were already listed as fully booked. A seven-day “Victory Day Tour” departing from Yanji in July is still open for registration.
 
An undated image of the Pyongyang International Film Festival posted on Koryo Tours' website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The website explicitly stated that holders of South Korean or U.S. passports were not eligible to apply, and journalists and photographers are also barred. All bookings must be made online, though it is unclear whether applications are actually being processed.
 
A call to the phone number listed on the website was redirected to a voicemail system, which said inquiries and phone numbers should be left and that someone would return the call. The JoongAng Ilbo left a message requesting information on whether travel to North Korea is currently possible and when it might resume, but no response had been received as of press time on Friday afternoon.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE DO-SUNG [[email protected]]
