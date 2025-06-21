Lee will post social media messages in both Korean and foreign languages to 'show respect'

President Lee Jae Myung will continue to post diplomatic messages on social media in both Korean and foreign languages, his office said Saturday.Before traveling to Canada for the Group of 7 summit in Canada earlier this week, Lee had ordered his staff to write social media posts in both Korean and foreign languages to "show our diplomatic respect and willingness to communicate," according to the office.Lee had also told his staff that his messages must reach Korean residents living abroad as well as foreign nationals, his office said.An update on Lee's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was posted to X in both Korean and Japanese on Wednesday.On the same day, an X post detailing Lee's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was uploaded in Korean and English. A summary of Lee's talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was provided in Korean and Spanish.The presidential office said Lee's social media posts will continue to be provided in multiple languages when detailing his overseas trips and meetings with other world leaders."This will not be a temporary measure for only certain countries. It's part of the president's digital diplomatic strategy based on his philosophy of government administration," it said. "We hope his social media messages will help create a bond between people of different countries and serve as the starting point of diplomacy based on mutual respect."Yonhap