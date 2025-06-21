Seoul subway prices rising to 1,550 won on June 28
Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 09:44
Subway riders in the Seoul metropolitan area will face higher fares beginning June 28 as the city pushes ahead with the second phase of a planned rate hike to shore up the transit system’s finances.
Starting with the first train that day, the base fare for subways in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi — as well as Korea Railroad Corporation lines — will rise from 1,400 won ($1) to 1,550 won, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday. The fare adjustment follows last year’s decision to raise subway prices in two stages by 300 won amid mounting operational losses and inflationary pressure.
The price of a single-use ticket for those 19 and older will increase by 150 won. Fares for teenagers and children will rise by smaller amounts in line with existing discounts — about 42 percent for teens and 65 percent for children. The fare for teenagers using a transportation card will go from 800 won to 900 won, and the cash fare will climb from 1,500 won to 1,650 won. The children’s fare will increase from 500 won to 550 won for both card and cash payments.
Early bird fares — discounted rates for passengers traveling before peak hours — will also be raised. The new early morning fare for adults will be 1,240 won, up from 1,120 won. Teenager and child fares will rise to 720 won and 440 won respectively.
Seoul said the fare hike was finalized after a series of public hearings, city council consultations and a review by the Price Policy Committee. The first phase took effect in October 2023, and Incheon and Gyeonggi agreed to implement the second phase simultaneously on June 28.
