 Three teenage friends found dead in Busan garden
Published: 21 Jun. 2025, 09:43 Updated: 21 Jun. 2025, 11:00
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

Three teenagers died after being found unconscious in the garden area of an apartment complex in Busan on Saturday.
 
According to police, the three teenagers were discovered around 1:39 a.m. Although they were transported to a hospital, they were pronounced dead.
 

Police believe the teenagers were friends who attended the same high school and that they'd gone to the roof of the apartment together.
 
The police investigation is underway.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
 

BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
