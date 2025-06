Three teenage friends found dead in Busan garden

Three teenagers died after being found unconscious in the garden area of an apartment complex in Busan on Saturday.According to police, the three teenagers were discovered around 1:39 a.m. Although they were transported to a hospital, they were pronounced dead.Police believe the teenagers were friends who attended the same high school and that they'd gone to the roof of the apartment together.The police investigation is underway.BY KIM JI-HYE [ [email protected]