 Korea's new trade chief to visit Washington for high-stakes tariff negotiations
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 19:18
Korea's chief trade negotiator Yeo Han-koo takes an oath during a ceremony to mark his inauguration at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, in this June 12, 2025, file photo. [YONHAP]

Korea's new top trade negotiator will visit the United States for tariff negotiations next week amid the looming deadline of July 8, his agency said Saturday.
 
Yeo Han-koo will head for Washington on Sunday for tariff talks with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) chief Jamieson Greer and other senior officials, according to the Ministry of Trade. 
 
Yeo was appointed the trade minister under the Lee Jae Myung government June 10. 
 
In May, Seoul and Washington agreed to focus their talks on four categories -- tariff and non-tariff measures, economic security, investment cooperation and currency policies.
  
Earlier, Yeo said he would craft measures that can ensure a "win-win" agreement for both countries, noting the allies are expected to hold "intense" negotiations in the coming weeks.
  
Korea and the United States have agreed to come up with a package deal covering tariffs, non-tariff measures, economic cooperation and other trade issues by July 8 -- when the Donald Trump administration's suspension of reciprocal tariffs, including a 25 percent duty for Korea, will end. 
 
The Trump administration has raised issues with Korea's big trade surplus with the U.S. and various non-tariff trade barriers.
 
Earlier this year, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) issued an annual report on foreign trade barriers, citing a wide range of Korea's non-tariff measures, such as its import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, emission-related regulations on imported cars and restrictions on overseas transfers of high-precision map data.

Yonhap
tags korea tariff washington trade yeo han-koo

