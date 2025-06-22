 LG Electronics to set up large scoreboards at Spain's Roig Arena
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 14:07
This rendered image, provided by LG Electronics, shows Roig Arena in Valencia, Spain. [YONHAP]

LG Electronics said Sunday it will install large light-emitting diode (LED) digital displays at Roig Arena, a new indoor multipurpose facility in Spain, as part of its effort to expand its global sports entertainment business.
 
The company plans to install a massive exterior LED screen, dubbed "The Eye," as well as a central scoreboard, a 76-meter-long main display and an LED ribbon screen encircling the interior of the stadium.
 

Roig Arena, designed to host a variety of events, including sports and entertainment, is currently under construction and is expected to open in September. It will serve as the new home for the Valencia Basket team.
 
LG Electronics has been expanding its footprint in the global commercial display market by supplying large digital signage to sports venues worldwide, particularly in the United States and Europe.
 
Its digital displays are already featured at several iconic sports venues, including the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, home of Atletico Madrid; Wembley Arena in London; and Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
