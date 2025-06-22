 K-pop boy band NOWZ to release Chinese-language version of 'Fly to the Youth'
K-pop boy band NOWZ to release Chinese-language version of 'Fly to the Youth'

Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 16:13
NOWZ's poster for its song ″Fly to the Youth″ in Chinese [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Rising K-pop boy band NOWZ will release the Chinese-language version of their track “Fly to the Youth” on Monday at 6 p.m. across major music platforms, the group's agency Cube Entertainment said.
 
Cube Entertainment unveiled a Chinese-language promotional poster on Sunday featuring members Hyunbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun. The artwork shows two hands clasped tightly beneath a bright blue sky, accompanied by the slogan “Look ahead, don’t look back,” symbolizing the band’s forward-looking spirit and youth-driven message. 
 

The new Chinese version precedes the release of NOWZ’s first EP, “Ignition,” which is scheduled to drop on July 9. 
 
NOWZ debuted on April 2, 2024 with its single album "Nowadays" (2024) and is known for songs including "Why Not?" (2024) and "Let's Get It" (2024). 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
