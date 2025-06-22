Korea moves to limit blowback from U.S. strikes on Iran
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 17:12 Updated: 22 Jun. 2025, 17:35
- MICHAEL LEE
The Korean presidential office on Sunday held an emergency meeting after the United States launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, underscoring Seoul’s concern over adverse consequences for its national security and energy supply.
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac led the meeting at noon, which took place just hours after the United States confirmed it had sent B-2 stealth bombers to strike nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
The attacks, which were announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, came amid an ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel over Tehran’s nuclear program and marked a significant escalation in regional tensions.
“The discussions centered on evaluating the implications of the U.S. strikes for Korea’s security and economy, particularly in light of ongoing volatility in the Middle East,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during a press briefing.
Wi, a former diplomat, emphasized the need to “protect the lives and safety of Korean nationals and ensure the stable continuity of daily life.”
He also instructed government ministries to strengthen interagency coordination to mitigate any fallout, according to Kang.
The meeting was also attended by deputy national security advisers Kim Hyun-jong, Lim Woong-soon and Oh Hyun-joo. Ha Joon-kyung, the senior presidential secretary for economic growth, was also in attendance, highlighting concerns about the broader economic implications of the conflict.
In a formal statement Sunday, the Korean Foreign Ministry urged restraint, expressing hope for “the rapid de-escalation of regional tensions” and reiterating Seoul’s support for international nonproliferation efforts.
“The government continues to closely monitor the situation surrounding the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and will participate in diplomatic efforts to prevent further instability,” the statement said.
Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on June 13, a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declared Tehran to be in noncompliance with its nuclear safeguards agreement for the first time in almost 20 years.
The IAEA also recently reported that Iran had enough uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, near weapons grade, to potentially make nine nuclear bombs.
Israel, which never signed the Treaty on the nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons and possesses an undeclared nuclear arsenal, repeatedly warned in the past that it would never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.
The U.S. strikes over the weekend marked the 10th day of hostilities.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a separate emergency meeting later Sunday, led by Second Vice Minister Choe Nam-ho, to assess potential disruptions to energy imports and industrial supply chains.
Korea is heavily reliant on crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) that pass through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime corridor that Iran had warned it could close if the conflict is not resolved soon.
The strait, which links the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, handles approximately 35 percent of global crude shipments and one-third of the world’s LNG flow. Crucially, 99 percent of Korea’s crude oil imports from the Middle East transit through this chokepoint.
“The government is reviewing contingency plans to secure stable energy flows and safeguard commercial shipping routes,” a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed that 56 people — including 52 Koreans and four Iranian family members — had been evacuated from Iran to neighboring Turkmenistan with help from diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ashgabat.
The evacuees will either return to Korea or relocate to other countries.
According to ministry data, 110 Korean nationals resided in Iran as of mid-June, when Israel initiated hostilities.
