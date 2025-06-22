Incheon teacher warned after smoking e-cigarette during online class
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 19:51
A high school teacher in Incheon received a warning from the school principal after smoking during an online class session, the Incheon Metropolitan Office of Education revealed Sunday.
The incident came to light after a complaint was filed with the education office on June 18, alleging that the high school teacher had smoked an e-cigarette while teaching a remote class.
In response, education authorities conducted an on-site investigation to verify the allegations. During questioning, the teacher reportedly admitted to smoking after instructing students to engage in individual study, however, the teacher could still be visible on camera.
The school principal has since issued an official warning to the teacher.
A spokesperson for the Incheon education office said the matter remains under review.
“We are still clarifying the specific details,” the official said. “Depending on the outcome of the investigation, further disciplinary measures may be considered.”
